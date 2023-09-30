The 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Pinnacle Country Club will have Atthaya Thitikul as part of the field in Rogers, Arkansas from September 29-30, up against the par-71, 6,438-yard course, with a purse of $2,300,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Thitikul at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 29-30, 2023

September 29-30, 2023 Course: Pinnacle Country Club

Pinnacle Country Club Location: Rogers, Arkansas

Rogers, Arkansas Par: 71 / 6,438 yards

71 / 6,438 yards Thitikul Odds to Win: +800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Atthaya Thitikul Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Thitikul has finished better than par eight times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Thitikul has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Thitikul has finished in the top 10 in two of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Thitikul has finished in the top 10 twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 11 -9 273 0 17 4 14 $1.1M

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,438 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The courses that Thitikul has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,573 yards, while Pinnacle Country Club will be at 6,438 yards this week.

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Thitikul's Last Time Out

Thitikul was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Portland Classic, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Portland Classic, averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Thitikul was better than 84% of the golfers at the Portland Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.68.

Thitikul fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on seven of 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Portland Classic, Thitikul had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.1).

Thitikul's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Portland Classic were more than the field average of 5.5.

At that last outing, Thitikul's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 4.7).

Thitikul finished the Portland Classic recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.6 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Portland Classic averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Thitikul finished without one.

