Friday's game features the New York Yankees (81-78) and the Kansas City Royals (54-105) squaring off at Kauffman Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 29.

The probable starters are Carlos Rodon (3-7) for the Yankees and Jordan Lyles (5-17) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-2.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Royals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win 30 times in 95 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (657 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.16 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

