Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will take the field on Friday at Kauffman Stadium against Carlos Rodon, who starts for the New York Yankees. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Yankees have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Royals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -145 +120 9 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 7-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Kansas City's past three games has been 8.2, a streak in which the Royals and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been victorious in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Kansas City is 39-70 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City's games have gone over the total in 77 of its 157 chances.

The Royals are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-47 23-58 23-40 31-64 41-77 13-27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.