Support your favorite local high school football team in Knox County, Nebraska this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Wausa High School at Wynot High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 29

3:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Wynot, NE

Wynot, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Crofton High School at Homer High School