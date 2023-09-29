Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Knox County, Nebraska this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Nebraska This Week
Knox County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Wausa High School at Wynot High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Wynot, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crofton High School at Homer High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Homer, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.