The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón

Carlos Rodón TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares has 23 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .265.

In 62.7% of his games this season (64 of 102), Olivares has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (20.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Olivares has an RBI in 26 of 102 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 53 .270 AVG .260 .316 OBP .323 .460 SLG .425 16 XBH 21 7 HR 3 18 RBI 15 33/8 K/BB 30/14 3 SB 8

Yankees Pitching Rankings