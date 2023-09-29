Dairon Blanco vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
On Friday, Dairon Blanco (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Rodon. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .229.
- Blanco has gotten a hit in 23 of 41 games this season (56.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 41 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Blanco has had an RBI in 12 games this year (29.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this year (22.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|.231
|AVG
|.227
|.286
|OBP
|.311
|.365
|SLG
|.424
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|9
|SB
|8
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rodon (3-7 with a 5.74 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.74, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
