How to Watch Turkish Süper Lig, Serie A & More: Soccer Streaming Live - Thursday, September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Thursday's soccer lineup has a lot in store. Among those contests is Fenerbahce SK squaring off against Basaksehir.
Soccer Streaming Live Today
Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Fenerbahce SK vs Basaksehir
- League: Turkish Süper Lig
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Serie A: Genoa vs AS Roma
- League: Serie A
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Primeira Liga: Clube de Futebol Estrela da Amadora vs Braga
- League: Primeira Liga
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: GolTV
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Purdue vs Iowa
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: California vs Arizona
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Utah State vs Colorado State
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Missouri vs Arkansas
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch College Soccer: UCLA vs Stanford
- League: College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Nebraska vs Rutgers
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington State vs USC
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Copa Libertadores: Boca vs Palmeiras
- League: Copa Libertadores
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Boise State vs Wyoming
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Stanford vs Arizona State
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Oregon vs Colorado
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Women's College Soccer: Washington vs UCLA
- League: Women's College Soccer
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
