Jonathan Bowlan will start for the Kansas City Royals against Kerry Carpenter and the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at -105. A 7.5-run total is listed for the contest.

Royals vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023

1:10 PM ET

Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 8-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Royals are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those games had a run line set by bookmakers).

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 135 games this season and have come away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those contests.

Kansas City has a record of 45-86, a 34.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 76 of 156 chances this season.

The Royals are 11-10-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-47 23-56 23-39 31-63 41-76 13-26

