Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Pratto has gotten a hit in 51 of 86 games this year (59.3%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (16.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (8.1%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 28 of 86 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.223 AVG .239
.329 OBP .290
.345 SLG .368
11 XBH 12
3 HR 4
18 RBI 16
50/18 K/BB 81/11
0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Tigers will send Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .201 against him.
