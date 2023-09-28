Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 4, check out our quarterback rankings in this article.

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 4

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Justin Herbert Chargers 72.4 24.1 40.3 2.7 Kirk Cousins Vikings 70.8 23.6 46 1.3 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 67.8 22.6 33.7 3 Jordan Love Packers 67.6 22.5 32 4.7 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 66.4 22.1 37.7 5.3 Lamar Jackson Ravens 57.7 19.2 28.7 10.7 Jalen Hurts Eagles 57.6 19.2 31 10.3 Russell Wilson Broncos 55.3 18.4 34.7 2.3 Jared Goff Lions 54.9 18.3 34.3 3.3 Josh Allen Bills 54 18 36.7 4 Deshaun Watson Browns 53.5 17.8 34 5 C.J. Stroud Texans 52.8 17.6 40.3 3.3 Brock Purdy 49ers 51.8 17.3 30.3 3.3 Mac Jones Patriots 51.1 17 41.7 3.7 Geno Smith Seahawks 47.6 15.9 34.3 2.7 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 44.4 14.8 31 5 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals 43.3 14.4 27.3 4 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 41.3 13.8 37.7 5 Dak Prescott Cowboys 40.3 13.4 34 3.3 Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders 40.3 13.4 31.3 4 Matthew Stafford Rams 40 13.3 42 2.7 Justin Fields Bears 39.9 13.3 29.3 8 Daniel Jones Giants 39.2 13.1 32.3 8 Anthony Richardson Colts 38.6 19.3 23.5 6.5 Kenny Pickett Steelers 38.5 12.8 34.7 2.7

This Week's Games

