On Thursday, Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 123 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .327.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 81 of 119 games this year (68.1%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (26.1%).

Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (3.4%), and in 0.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this year, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 58 .317 AVG .232 .355 OBP .298 .427 SLG .300 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 60/21 11 SB 12

Tigers Pitching Rankings