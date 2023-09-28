Maikel Garcia vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Maikel Garcia (.297 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Kansas City with an OBP of .327 this season while batting .275 with 37 walks and 56 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 126th in slugging.
- In 68.1% of his 119 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 40 games this season (33.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 46 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.317
|AVG
|.232
|.355
|OBP
|.298
|.427
|SLG
|.300
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|11
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .201 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.