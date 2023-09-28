On Thursday, Kyle Isbel (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .232 with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks.
  • Isbel has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this season (48 of 86), with multiple hits 16 times (18.6%).
  • He has homered in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Isbel has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.1%).
  • In 40.7% of his games this season (35 of 86), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.3%) he has scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 46
.230 AVG .235
.255 OBP .294
.341 SLG .403
11 XBH 17
2 HR 3
16 RBI 16
22/4 K/BB 36/13
4 SB 3

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
