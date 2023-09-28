Edward Olivares vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Thursday, Edward Olivares (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Tarik Skubal. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .261.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (62 of 100), with multiple hits 20 times (20.0%).
- In 9.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has had an RBI in 25 games this year (25.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.316
|OBP
|.319
|.460
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.