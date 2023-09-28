Drew Waters vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Sawyer Gipson-Long. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Drew Waters At The Plate
- Waters is batting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Waters has picked up a hit in 50 of 88 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Waters has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (8.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (35.2%), including eight multi-run games (9.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.285
|AVG
|.180
|.366
|OBP
|.242
|.472
|SLG
|.293
|15
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|39/15
|K/BB
|66/12
|7
|SB
|9
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 2.40 ERA and 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .185 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.