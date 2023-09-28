The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Waters has had a hit in 50 of 88 games this season (56.8%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.3%).

In eight games this year, he has homered (9.1%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 26.1% of his games this season, Waters has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 35.2% of his games this season (31 of 88), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .285 AVG .180 .366 OBP .242 .472 SLG .293 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 66/12 7 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings