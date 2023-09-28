Dairon Blanco vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers and Sawyer Gipson-Long, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Sawyer Gipson-Long
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Discover More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.
- This season, Blanco has tallied at least one hit in 22 of 40 games (55.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 40 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Blanco has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (7.5%).
- In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.231
|AVG
|.222
|.286
|OBP
|.310
|.365
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|17/6
|9
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gipson-Long (1-0) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.40 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 2.40, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .185 against him.
