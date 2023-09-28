Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 17, when he went 0-for-2 against the Astros.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.
  • Blanco has gotten a hit in 22 of 40 games this year (55.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 40 games played this season, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
  • Blanco has had an RBI in 12 games this season (30.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in nine of 40 games (22.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 20
.231 AVG .222
.286 OBP .310
.365 SLG .429
5 XBH 7
0 HR 2
9 RBI 8
15/4 K/BB 17/6
9 SB 8

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Skubal (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
  • The left-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing batters.
