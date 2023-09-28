Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- hitting .282 with a double, two triples, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple) in his last appearance against the Tigers.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. has 172 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .494, both of which lead Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 103 of 153 games this season (67.3%), including multiple hits 50 times (32.7%).
- In 28 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.3%, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 59 games this season (38.6%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (12.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 75 times this year (49.0%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.5%).
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|78
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.313
|.540
|SLG
|.447
|36
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|58
|RBI
|35
|51/16
|K/BB
|68/22
|18
|SB
|30
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Skubal (7-3) to the mound for his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts through 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
