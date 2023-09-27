Wednesday's game between the Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 6-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (7-3) to the mound, while Jonathan Bowlan will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those contests).

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.1%, of the 135 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City has a mark of 13-35 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (654 total, 4.2 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule