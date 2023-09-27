Nick Pratto vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 133 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Detroit Tigers, with Tarik Skubal on the mound, on September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 16 doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .231.
- Pratto has had a hit in 51 of 86 games this season (59.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.3%).
- In 8.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pratto has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (32.6%), including four games with multiple runs (4.7%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.223
|AVG
|.239
|.329
|OBP
|.290
|.345
|SLG
|.368
|11
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|50/18
|K/BB
|81/11
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.