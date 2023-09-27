Edward Olivares vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Discover More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
- Olivares has picked up a hit in 62 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 9.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has had at least one RBI in 25.0% of his games this season (25 of 100), with two or more RBI six times (6.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35 of 100 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|51
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.316
|OBP
|.319
|.460
|SLG
|.420
|16
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|33/8
|K/BB
|29/14
|3
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 183 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Skubal (7-3) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.