The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (.273 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Drew Waters? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is batting .231 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Waters has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 88 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.3% of those games.

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (26.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (8.0%).

He has scored in 31 of 88 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 44 .285 AVG .180 .366 OBP .242 .472 SLG .293 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 66/12 7 SB 9

Tigers Pitching Rankings