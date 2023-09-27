Dairon Blanco vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dairon Blanco is available when the Kansas City Royals take on Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 17 against the Astros) he went 0-for-2.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Tarik Skubal
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco has six doubles, four triples, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .226.
- This season, Blanco has recorded at least one hit in 22 of 40 games (55.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 40 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Blanco has had at least one RBI in 30.0% of his games this season (12 of 40), with more than one RBI three times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this year (22.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.231
|AVG
|.222
|.286
|OBP
|.310
|.365
|SLG
|.429
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|8
|15/4
|K/BB
|17/6
|9
|SB
|8
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Skubal (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.95 ERA in 76 1/3 innings pitched, with 94 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .201 to his opponents.
