The Kansas City Chiefs right now have the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -349

-349 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover 10 times.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

Last year the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 away.

When underdogs, Kansas City had only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record when favored.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

Isiah Pacheco ran for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Nick Bolton helped keep opposing offenses in check with two interceptions to go with 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended in 17 games.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +4000 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

