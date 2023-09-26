Tuesday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (73-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-102) going head to head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:40 PM ET on September 26.

The Tigers will call on Reese Olson (5-7) versus the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-15).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 9-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Royals have come away with 46 wins in the 134 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 26 of 86 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (651 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.12) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule