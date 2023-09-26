Michael Massey vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael Massey At The Plate
- Massey is hitting .228 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 53.2% of his 124 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.2% of his games this year, Massey has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|63
|.246
|AVG
|.211
|.309
|OBP
|.238
|.385
|SLG
|.376
|17
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|28
|39/17
|K/BB
|59/6
|3
|SB
|3
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.35 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson gets the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.