Michael Massey -- with a slugging percentage of .559 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the hill, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Michael Massey Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Massey At The Plate

Massey is hitting .228 with 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 23 walks.

In 53.2% of his 124 games this season, Massey has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.2% of his games this year, Massey has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (11.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36 of 124 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Massey Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 63 .246 AVG .211 .309 OBP .238 .385 SLG .376 17 XBH 17 5 HR 9 25 RBI 28 39/17 K/BB 59/6 3 SB 3

