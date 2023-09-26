On Tuesday, Maikel Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.325) this season, fueled by 122 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 80 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has homered in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 33.9% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Other Royals Players vs the Tigers

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .317 AVG .230 .355 OBP .295 .427 SLG .300 19 XBH 9 1 HR 3 31 RBI 18 46/16 K/BB 59/20 11 SB 12

