Maikel Garcia vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Maikel Garcia (.386 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.325) this season, fueled by 122 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 124th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 80 of 118 games this season, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has homered in 3.4% of his games this season, and 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 33.9% of his games this season, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (5.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Other Royals Players vs the Tigers
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|57
|.317
|AVG
|.230
|.355
|OBP
|.295
|.427
|SLG
|.300
|19
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|3
|31
|RBI
|18
|46/16
|K/BB
|59/20
|11
|SB
|12
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.35 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (183 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson makes the start for the Tigers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.13 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .214 to his opponents.
