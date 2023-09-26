The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters (batting .219 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters is hitting .234 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

In 57.5% of his 87 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has homered (9.2%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Waters has driven home a run in 23 games this year (26.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 30 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .285 AVG .185 .366 OBP .248 .472 SLG .301 15 XBH 8 4 HR 4 20 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 66/12 7 SB 9

