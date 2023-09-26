The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.425 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with 170 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .489.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 67.1% of his games this season (102 of 152), with more than one hit 49 times (32.2%).

In 18.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has an RBI in 59 of 152 games this season, with multiple RBI in 19 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 48.7% of his games this year (74 of 152), with two or more runs 16 times (10.5%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 77 .293 AVG .256 .325 OBP .307 .540 SLG .438 36 XBH 30 18 HR 11 58 RBI 35 51/16 K/BB 68/21 18 SB 30

Tigers Pitching Rankings