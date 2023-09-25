The Kansas City Chiefs have +600 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the league as of September 25.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -274

-274 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City put together a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Chiefs games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City ranked 11th in total defense last year (328.2 yards allowed per game), but it thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.

At home last year, the Chiefs were 7-1. Away, they were 7-2.

As underdogs, Kansas City picked up just one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II had 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 67.1% of his throws for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game).

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Travis Kelce scored 12 TDs, hauling in 110 balls for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game).

In 17 games a season ago, Jerick McKinnon rushed for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one TD.

Isiah Pacheco rushed for 830 yards (48.8 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games last year, Nick Bolton amassed 2.0 sacks to go with 9.0 TFL, 180 tackles, and two interceptions.

Chiefs Player Futures

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +8000 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +1000 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +3500 14 December 10 Bills - +1000 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +2500 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of September 25 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.