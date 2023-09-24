Sunday's Serie A slate features top teams in action. Among those games is Inter Milan squaring off against Empoli FC.

Inter Milan (4-0-0) travels to match up with Empoli FC (0-0-4) at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

ACF Fiorentina (2-1-1) journeys to play Udinese (0-3-1) at Stadio Friuli in Udine.

Cagliari (0-2-2) journeys to take on Atalanta (2-0-2) at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo.

SSC Napoli (2-1-1) is on the road to take on Bologna (1-2-1) at Renato Dall'Ara in Bologna.

AS Roma (1-1-2) travels to face Torino FC (2-1-1) at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

