When the Houston Astros (85-70) play the Kansas City Royals (53-102) at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, September 24 at 2:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker will be seeking his 30th stolen base of the season (he currently has 29).

The favored Astros have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +200. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (11-12, 4.93 ERA) vs Steven Cruz - KC (0-0, 4.15 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won 58 out of the 109 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have gone 13-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (72.2% winning percentage).

Houston has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros went 2-7 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in 45, or 33.8%, of the 133 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious three times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 8-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.