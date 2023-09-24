How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Houston Astros and Jose Altuve head into the final of a three-game series against Maikel Garcia and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 152 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Kansas City ranks 22nd in the majors with a .396 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 19th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored 645 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.
- Kansas City averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Kansas City has pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Cruz will take to the mound for the Royals, his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 1 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians without allowing a run.
- He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in six straight appearances.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Steven Cruz
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
|9/30/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.