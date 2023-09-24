With the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) and the Chicago Bears (0-2) squaring off on September 24 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes II and Justin Fields will go head to head at the quarterback position. We break down the two signal callers below, digging into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Justin Fields Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Stats Justin Fields 17 Games Played 15 67.1% Completion % 60.4% 5,250 (308.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,242 (149.5) 41 Touchdowns 17 12 Interceptions 11 358 (21.1) Rushing Yards (Per game) 1,143 (76.2) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 8

Bears Defensive Stats

Last year, the Bears had trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 27.2 points per game (29th in NFL).

When it came to stopping the pass, Chicago's D ranked 18th in the NFL with 3,716 passing yards allowed (218.6 per game) and 11th with 22 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Bears' defense sputtered last season, as it ranked 31st in the league with 2,674 rushing yards allowed (157.3 per game).

Defensively, Chicago ranked 32nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 49%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranked 28th at 64.5%.

Chiefs Defensive Stats

Last season, the Chiefs surrendered 21.7 points per game (16th in NFL) and 328.2 total yards per game (12th).

When it came to stopping the pass, Kansas City was midde-of-the-pack last season, ranking 19th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,756 (220.9 per game).

Against the run, the Chiefs' D was very effective last season, as it ranked eighth in the league with 1,823 total rushing yards allowed (107.2 per game).

On defense, Kansas City ranked 13th in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 38.3%. It was 31st in red-zone percentage allowed at 67.3%.

