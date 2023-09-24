According to sportsbooks, the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) are double-digit, 12.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Chicago Bears (0-2). This game has a point total of 47.5.

The Chiefs' betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Bears. The Bears' betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Chiefs.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Chicago Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-12.5) 47.5 -750 +525 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-12.5) 47.5 -770 +540 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 3 Odds

Kansas City vs. Chicago Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Bears Betting Insights

Against the spread, Kansas City went 7-10-0 last year.

The Chiefs had one win ATS (1-3) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Last year, eight of Kansas City's 17 games hit the over.

Chicago posted a 5-10-1 record against the spread last year.

There were 10 Chicago games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.