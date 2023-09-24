Chiefs vs. Bears Injury Report — Week 3
For their matchup against the Chicago Bears (0-2) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 24 at 4:25 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (1-1) have eight players on the injury report.
The Chiefs squared off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their most recent game, winning 17-9.
The Bears are coming off of a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|Questionable
|Richie James Jr.
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Jawaan Taylor
|OT
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Chicago Bears Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lucas Patrick
|OL
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nate Davis
|OL
|Personal
|Questionable
|Eddie Jackson
|DB
|Foot
|Out
|Josh Blackwell
|DB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Other Week 3 Injury Reports
- Click here for Texans vs Jaguars
- Click here for Titans vs Browns
- Click here for Saints vs Packers
- Click here for Falcons vs Lions
- Click here for Bills vs Commanders
Chiefs vs. Bears Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Rep the Chiefs or the Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chiefs Season Insights (2022)
- The Chiefs ranked 11th in total defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking best in the NFL with 413.6 total yards per game.
- Offensively, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 29.2 points per game. It ranked 16th on defense (21.7 points allowed per game).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs were a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking best in the NFL by compiling 297.8 passing yards per game. They ranked 18th on defense (220.9 passing yards allowed per game).
- On offense, Kansas City ranked 20th in the NFL last season with 115.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (107.2).
- The Chiefs ranked 22nd in the league with a -3 turnover margin last season after forcing 20 turnovers (20th in the NFL) while committing 23 (17th in the NFL).
Chiefs vs. Bears Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-12.5)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-750), Bears (+525)
- Total: 48 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Bears matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.