Royals vs. Astros Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 23
The Kansas City Royals (52-102) will aim to keep a four-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros (85-69) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (11-5) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (4-17) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (11-5, 3.84 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (4-17, 6.26 ERA)
Discover More About This Game
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles
- Lyles makes the start for the Royals, his 30th of the season. He is 4-17 with a 6.26 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 166 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 6.26, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
- Lyles is trying to pick up his sixth quality start of the season in this game.
- Lyles will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).
- In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.
Jordan Lyles vs. Astros
- He will take the mound against an Astros offense that ranks fourth in the league with 1373 total hits (on a .259 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .438 (sixth in the league) with 213 total home runs (seventh in MLB play).
- In six innings over one appearance against the Astros this season, Lyles has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: J.P. France
- The Astros will hand the ball to France (11-5) for his 23rd start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Kansas City Royals.
- The 28-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with an ERA of 3.84, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.348.
- He has 13 quality starts in 22 chances this season.
- In 22 starts, France has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
J.P. France vs. Royals
- The Royals are batting .243 this season, 20th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .396 (22nd in the league) with 152 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Royals to go 5-for-17 with a double and five RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season.
