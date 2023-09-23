How to Watch the Royals vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 23
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros take on the Kansas City Royals and starter Jordan Lyles on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.
Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 152 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Fueled by 445 extra-base hits, Kansas City ranks 22nd in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.
- The Royals rank 20th in MLB with a .243 team batting average.
- Kansas City has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 642 (4.2 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.
- The Royals rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.408 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lyles (4-17) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Sunday.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.
- Lyles has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Astros
|L 7-1
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Framber Valdez
|9/18/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Cal Quantrill
|9/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-6
|Home
|Steven Cruz
|Logan Allen
|9/20/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Lucas Giolito
|9/22/2023
|Astros
|W 7-5
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Framber Valdez
|9/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|J.P. France
|9/24/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Hunter Brown
|9/26/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|-
|Reese Olson
|9/27/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tarik Skubal
|9/28/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cole Ragans
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|9/29/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Carlos Rodón
