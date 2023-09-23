Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (85-69) and Kansas City Royals (52-102) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on September 23.

The Astros will give the ball to J.P. France (11-5, 3.84 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (4-17, 6.26 ERA).

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 132 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +225 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 30.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (642 total), Kansas City is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule