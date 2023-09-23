The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) are big 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2). The point total is 46.5 for the contest.

Nebraska is compiling 339.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 100th in the FBS. On defense, the Cornhuskers rank 29th, allowing 284.7 yards per contest. From an offensive perspective, Louisiana Tech is posting 406.5 total yards per contest (58th-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (381.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: BTN

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nebraska -20.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Week 4 Big Ten Betting Trends

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

Nebraska is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Out of Nebraska's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Nebraska has not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter.

The Cornhuskers have a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has thrown for 220 yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has racked up 196 yards on 38 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Alex Bullock's team-high 89 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has caught six passes for 81 yards (27 yards per game) this year.

Billy Kemp IV has a total of 70 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring one touchdown.

Luke Reimer, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has amassed 2.5 sacks, two TFL and eight tackles.

Javin Wright leads the team with one interception, while also recording one pass defended.

