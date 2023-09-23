The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) will look to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nebraska Moneyline Louisiana Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nebraska (-19.5) 47.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Nebraska (-19.5) 47.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Nebraska has won two games against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech has won one game against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big Ten +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

