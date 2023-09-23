Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) will look to upset the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE). The Cornhuskers are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 19.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 47.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech matchup.
Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Lincoln, Nebraska
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Louisiana Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-19.5)
|47.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-19.5)
|47.5
|-1600
|+860
Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Nebraska has won two games against the spread this season.
- Louisiana Tech has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.
Nebraska 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
