The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Nebraska has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 22nd-worst with 19.7 points per game. The defensive unit ranks 49th in the FBS (20 points allowed per game). From an offensive angle, Louisiana Tech is putting up 31 points per game (61st-ranked). It ranks 98th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (29 points surrendered per game).

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN

Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Nebraska Louisiana Tech 339.3 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.5 (13th) 284.7 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (117th) 209 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181 (45th) 130.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (75th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 220 passing yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Gabe Ervin Jr., has carried the ball 38 times for 196 yards (65.3 per game), scoring one time.

Alex Bullock's team-leading 89 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of six targets) with one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has put up an 81-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.

Billy Kemp IV has compiled eight catches for 70 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier leads Louisiana Tech with 756 yards on 70-of-106 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Keith Willis Jr. has rushed 33 times for 240 yards, with three touchdowns.

Tyre Shelton has piled up 214 yards (on 21 carries) with two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has registered 24 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 288 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted 27 times and has three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has caught 11 passes and compiled 144 receiving yards (36 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell's five catches (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg).

