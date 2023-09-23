Based on our computer projections, the Michigan State Spartans will defeat the Maryland Terrapins when the two teams play at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, September 23, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Looking to bet on Maryland vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Maryland vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (+7.5) Under (52.5) Michigan State 28, Maryland 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Predictions

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The Terrapins have a 75.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Terrapins have posted one win against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Maryland has an ATS record of 1-2.

Two Terrapins games (out of three) have hit the over this season.

Maryland games this season have posted an average total of 51.2, which is 1.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year.

Out of Spartans three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under for Michigan State games this season is 4.3 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terrapins vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maryland 39.3 13.3 39.3 13.3 -- -- Michigan State 27.7 20.7 27.7 20.7 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.