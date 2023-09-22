On Friday, September 22 at 8:10 PM ET, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros (85-68) host Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (51-102) in the series opener at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -225 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez - HOU (12-10, 3.20 ERA) vs Cole Ragans - KC (6-4, 3.44 ERA)

Royals vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Astros Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Royals vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 58, or 54.2%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 14-5 (winning 73.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Astros went 3-6 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Royals have come away with 43 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

