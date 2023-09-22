Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros play Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals at Minute Maid Park on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 152 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 19th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 635 total runs (4.2 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .303 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Royals rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.15) in the majors this season.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.407 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Cole Ragans (6-4) will take the mound for the Royals, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Houston Astros on Saturday.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Ragans will look to pitch five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 27 appearances and finished 15 of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Astros W 10-8 Home Cole Ragans J.P. France 9/17/2023 Astros L 7-1 Home Jordan Lyles Framber Valdez 9/18/2023 Guardians W 6-4 Home Brady Singer Cal Quantrill 9/19/2023 Guardians W 7-6 Home Steven Cruz Logan Allen 9/20/2023 Guardians W 6-2 Home Zack Greinke Lucas Giolito 9/22/2023 Astros - Away Cole Ragans Framber Valdez 9/23/2023 Astros - Away Jordan Lyles J.P. France 9/24/2023 Astros - Away Brady Singer Hunter Brown 9/26/2023 Tigers - Away - Reese Olson 9/27/2023 Tigers - Away Zack Greinke Tarik Skubal 9/28/2023 Tigers - Away Cole Ragans Sawyer Gipson-Long

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.