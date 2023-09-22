Friday's game between the Houston Astros (85-68) and Kansas City Royals (51-102) squaring off at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on September 22.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (12-10) for the Astros and Cole Ragans (6-4) for the Royals.

Royals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Royals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

The Royals have come away with 43 wins in the 131 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win seven times in 27 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.2 runs per game (635 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.15 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule