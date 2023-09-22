Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chase County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chase County, Nebraska has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Chase County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Southwest High School at Wauneta-Palisade High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Wauneta, NE
- Conference: Republican Plains Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
