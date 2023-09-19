Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Cleveland Guardians (72-79) taking on the Kansas City Royals (49-102) at 7:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Logan Allen (7-7) to the mound, while Steven Cruz will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 2-6-2 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (two of those games had a spread).

The Royals have come away with 41 wins in the 129 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won 23 of 83 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kansas City is the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (622 total).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule