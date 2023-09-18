The Cleveland Guardians (72-78) aim to prolong their three-game winning streak when they take on the Kansas City Royals (48-102) on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

The Guardians will give the nod to Cal Quantrill (3-6, 5.40 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (8-11, 5.51 ERA).

Royals vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (3-6, 5.40 ERA) vs Singer - KC (8-11, 5.51 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals are sending Singer (8-11) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 8-11 with a 5.51 ERA and 129 strikeouts over 153 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

During 28 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.51 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.

Singer is looking to pick up his 10th quality start of the season in this outing.

Singer is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per start.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Brady Singer vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and ranks last in home runs hit (115) in all of MLB. They have a collective .249 batting average, and are 15th in the league with 1276 total hits and 27th in MLB action scoring 614 runs.

Singer has thrown 11 innings, giving up six earned runs on 17 hits while striking out six against the Guardians this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (3-6) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 5.40, a 1.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.447.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Quantrill has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

